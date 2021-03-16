Deadly neighborhood plane crash caught on camera

Video courtesy of Ricardo Montalvan

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WJW) – The National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate what caused a single-engine plane to crash in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Monday, killing three people.

One other person was seriously injured when the Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed into a car.

Both people on the plane were killed as was a young boy who was in the vehicle.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Salah Elshaer, who called 911, told WSVN. “The car literally looks like it’s just in half. I was thinking about the pilot’s family. It’s so sad, and I saw the people over there. They were hurt, and it’s shocking.”

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

In the past 10 months, there have been five crashes around the North Perry Airport, according to WSVN.

Four of those crashes were fatal, with a total of five deaths.