Sheriff: Homeowner shot, killed man who broke into home

WILLARD, Mo. — A deceased man was found inside a home in the 6,000th block of W. Hawthorn Ct. in Greene County, Missouri, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say a homeowner shot and killed a suspect in a home invasion early Thursday. KOLR-TV reports the break-in occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday in a residential area near Willard in southwestern Missouri.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home for a report of a burglary in progress, and arriving deputies found a man dead inside. The homeowner told investigators that the man broke into the home and attacked him. Deputies say the homeowner killed the man, but have not said how.

Officials say the homeowner is being treated for minor injuries. Two other people inside the home were not injured. Authorities have not identified the man killed or the homeowner.