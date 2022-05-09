Busch Light, longtime supporter of farming communities, announced today that it will bring limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country featuring the John Deere logo.

The initiative is in collaboration with Moline-based Deere, the iconic agricultural equipment maker. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms. To bring further awareness to the challenges facing agricultural communities, the collaboration between the two famous American brands will include a fan experience called Cornfield Cornhole.

Available May 16 through July 3, consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with farming graphics that feature the John Deere logo and equipment. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000 with Deere matching Busch Light’s donation, according to a Monday release.

With the support of donations like these, Farm Rescue can provide hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster.

“The ‘For the Farmers’ cans mark a legendary union of two iconic brands with a shared passion for supporting farmers and the great Heartlands of America,” said Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We knew that John Deere was the perfect companion to join forces with us as we bolster our shared efforts to support the farming community that is so important to us.”

“This collaboration presents an exciting, valuable opportunity to celebrate farmers, the ag industry as a whole and the important work of Farm Rescue,“ said Jenny Ose, Director of Marketing, Agriculture and Turf, John Deere. “We’re thrilled to be part of this campaign because it supports Farm Rescue’s mission and our farming communities across America.”

Cornfield Cornhole

As Busch Light and John Deere aim to support farmers in a big way, the brands have decided to do the biggest thing they can to raise awareness for Farm Rescue and the needs of America’s farmers, the release said. On Saturday, May 21, Busch Light and John Deere will host Cornfield Cornhole, a free, one-day fan experience in Big Bend, Wis. (near Milwaukee, 187 miles from Moline).

Busch Light and John Deere will have a fun event May 21 in Big Bend, Wis., southwest of Milwaukee.

At Cornfield Cornhole, a Deere tractor and ground-posted slingshot will catapult hay bales wrapped in “For the Farmers” graphics across the cornfield to reach an oversized cornhole board. There will be four rounds, with a group of lucky attendees competing in the final game to close out the day! In addition to taking in the game, fans can enjoy ice cold Busch Light and refreshments from local Wisconsin food trucks.

To attend Cornfield Cornhole and possibly snag a spot in the big game, consumers can reserve tickets at Busch.com/forthefarmers.

Partner since 2019

Busch Light has been a proud partner of the Farm Rescue Foundation since 2019 and has contributed over $750,000 in donations to date. In partnership with Farm Rescue, Busch Light has brought to life initiatives like the release of fan-favorite Corn Cans and redirected advertising dollars to create barn and shed billboards to support farmers across the country.

The Busch Light-Deere promotion for Farm Rescue will run May 16 through July 3, with Deere matching the Busch donations.

“Farm Rescue is honored to be the beneficiary of this incredible joint effort between Busch Light and John Deere,” said Bill Gross, founder and president, Farm Rescue. “Both companies have been incredible supporters of our mission, and this latest partnership truly solidifies their commitment to American agriculture.

“Although farmers only represent one percent of the total population, they have a big responsibility in feeding the world. With the money raised through this one-of-a-kind promotion, Farm Rescue will be able to extend a helping hand to many more farm families in crisis.”

Farm Rescue was founded in 2005 and has helped more than 850 families since its inception. The organization’s mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and volunteer labor to perform time-sensitive services. Applications for assistance are currently being accepted and can be obtained at 701-252-2017 or www.farmrescue.org.