WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor announced yesterday (1/10) it is awarding $33 million in Growth Opportunities to help the youth and young adults in communities that have historically experienced disinvestment, high rates of poverty, and violent crime.

Funds will be administered to 13 programs in 11 states, through the department’s Employment and Training administration. This round of grants will enable the organizations to help justice-involved young people develop leadership skills, offer mentorship, and provide education, training, and paid work experiences.

The grant is awarding $2,000,000 to benefit the Missouri Goodwill Industries in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Growth Opportunities grant program focuses on young people living amid poverty and violence in their communities and supports programs that improve participants’ conflict resolution skills and self-perception while investing in the education, employment, and other stabilizing services needed to achieve long-term goals.

To learn more about this opportunity or apply as an Intermediary Organization for future funding from the Growth Opportunity grants, follow this link here.