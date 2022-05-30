TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened a mass shooting at a school in a social media post.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Corey Anderson’s post showed him with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest and a caption that said, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

Anderson was charged Sunday with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

The arrest comes days after an 18-year-old entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. The Texas gunman was eventually killed by law enforcement.