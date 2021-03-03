Derek Carr to serve as Grand Marshall for Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr will be stepping off the football field and onto the racetrack this weekend. Carr will be a grand marshal for the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday, March 7, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life,” Carr said. “I know there have been a long list on luminaries who have served in this role, and it’s pretty cool to join them. I’m sure it’s going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up.”

Carr’s command will headline the trio of races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway which will also include Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and Utah Jazz star forward Joe Ingles for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Las Vegas @Raiders Quarterback @derekcarrqb will deliver the most famous words in motorsports prior to the start of the #Pennzoil400! 🏁🏈#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vtyPHAgI3U — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 2, 2021