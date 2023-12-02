BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is home to 2,560 municipalities, which can be boroughs, townships, cities, and towns. And though there are 956 boroughs, 96 townships, and 57 cities, there’s only one town.

Pennsylvania’s only town is Bloomsburg, which is located in Columbia County and has a population of 12,730. As explained by Britannica, the town was founded by Ludwig Eyer in 1802 and was previously known as Eyersburg and Eyertown. In 1870, it was incorporated with Bloom township, becoming the only incorporated town.

When you visit Bloomsburg, you can take a photo with the welcome sign that reads, “Welcome to Bloomsburg – The only TOWN in Pennsylvania.”

WHTM previously reported that, per local “unofficial historian” Oren Helbok, the town designation is really just a municipal technicality.

“In a borough, the mayor is the chair of the meeting but does not vote,” Helbok said in August 2022. “[In Bloomsburg], the mayor chairs the meeting and votes.”

But Bloomsburg (called “Bloom” by locals) has more to offer than just being Pennsylvania’s only town.

Bloomsburg is home to the Bloomsburg Fair, which is one of Pennsylvania’s largest fairs. The event was first held in 1855. Over the years, the agriculture fair has expanded to having rides, food stands, and entertainment .

The 2024 Bloomsburg Fair will be held Sep. 20-28, 2024. For more information, visit the Bloomsburg Fair website.

Bloomsburg is also home to Bloomsburg University which was founded in 1839 by Henry Carver. According to Bloomsburg University, in fall 2022 there are 7,440 students enrolled at the school.

Other things to do in Bloomsburg:

Visit the Rupert Covered Bridge which was built in 1847 (On the National Register of Historic Places)

Visit the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum

Walk the downtown area, which is lined with stores and restaurants

Visit the Renaissance Jamboree in April

To find out more about Bloomsburg, click here