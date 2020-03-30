Breaking News
Doctor arrested after allegedly coughing on medical employees intentionally

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A doctor at UConn Health has been arrested after intentionally coughing on other medical employees.

UConn Police said Dr. Cory Edgar, a UConn Health physician, intentionally coughed on two other medical employees at the health center in close proximity.

Officials said the witnesses and medical workers believed Edgar was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns.

Edgar is an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UConn Health.

He was issued a misdemeanor breach of peace summons.

