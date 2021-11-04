Doctors warn against Aaron Rodgers homeopathic ‘immunization’ approach to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to sit out at least 10 days deemed unvaccinated by the NFL.

But that’s not what he told media when asked if he was vaccinated before the start of the season.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers responded.

The NFL says its going to be reviewing the situation with the Green Bay Packers whether Rodgers was being treated like a vaccinated player when he really wasn’t. The news has been the talk of Kansas City not because the star quarterback is out.

“I would rather play the Packers with him being the quarterback. If we lose we lose, but if we win we win,” Lance Hatton said.

But the news is also making waves for the reasons Rodgers may have believed he was immunized. NFL.com reports Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels, and submitted a request to the NFLPA and league to meet protocols in lieu of the vaccine. That request was denied.

University of Kansas Health System’s Dr. Dana Hawkinson said doctors have received plenty of questions about natural substances, plants, herbs vitamins and supplements to help fight COVID-19.

“Do they have some immunologic property, anti-inflammatory property? Probably, but when you look at treatments against infections or illness they really haven’t shown or proven to be beneficial,” he said.

Hawkinson said the only medicines that have gone through trials and proven effective against coronavirus are the three vaccines. A mistake he said Rodgers made letting down his teammates.

But Rodgers decision doesn’t come as a disappointment to every Chiefs fan.

“Hopefully he gets better, but the Chiefs are going to win,” Laura Ibarra said.

Players who are not vaccinated have certain protocols including masking.

The NFL said in a statement “The primary responsibility for the enforcement of COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers.”