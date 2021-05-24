Does the Ford F-150 Lightning live up to the hype?

(OurAutoExpert) – Last year Ford introduced an all-new F-150 with updated styling, improved capability and a range of innovative features. Included in the new lineup is a hybrid, marking the first time America’s best-selling vehicle — as well as best-selling truck — had ever featured an electrified powertrain. Now Ford takes electrification to another level with the introduction of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning — the first fully electric F-150.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Revolutionary

“For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Bill Ford, executive chair of the Ford Motor Company. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation,” enthused Ford.

Proper Name

Although this is the first electric F-150, it is not the first F-150 Lightning. Sold in the mid 1990s and again in the early 2000s, the Lightning had been a high-performance version of the F150 created by Ford SVT. And even though those trucks were fast and powerful for their time, the new F-150 Lighting is considerably quicker. As Ford President of the Americas & International Markets Group Kumar Galhotra observed, “Much like the original Lightning, the [2022] F-150 Lightning is the truck that reinvents the way we look at trucks.”

Dual Motors

The 2022 F-150 Lightning will be powered by dual three-phase fixed magnet AC electric motors — one at each axle — so all Lightnings will be all-wheel drive. Total output for the extended-range Lightning is estimated at 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque — the most torque ever found in a production F-150. Standard-range Lightnings will generate 426 horsepower but maintain the impressive 775 lb-ft of torque.

The original Lightnings were quick, but not quite to the level of this 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. According to the automaker, the new electric pickup truck will sprint to 60 mph in the mid 4-second range. Granted, the F-150 is all truck, so speed isn’t the only measure consumers care about. The Lightning will also handle up to 2,000 pounds of cargo or tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Lightning’s Battery Range



Power for the 2022 ford F-150 Lightning will come from the largest lithium-ion battery pack Ford has ever put into a vehicle. The Lightning will have two battery options — the standard battery will deliver an estimated range of 230 miles, while the extended range is expected to increase that number to 300 miles. A liquid cooling system keeps the batteries at optimal operating temperature even when under extreme load. Batteries are built into a metal exoskeleton to keep them secure no matter what the driving or terrain conditions present.

Onboard Scales



One of the many innovative features on the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is an Onboard Scale system. Not only can this feature estimate the load in the truck, it will also use that information to provide a more accurate estimate of the truck’s total range. Ingenious.

F-150 Lightning Charging



Connecting the F-150 Lightning to a 48-amp Level 2 charger can add about 20 miles of charger per hour, or fully charge the standard-range battery in about 10 hours — the extended-range battery would take about 13 hours. The same can be done at a 150 kW fast charging station in slightly more than 40 minutes. The F-150 Lightning can be charged at a household 110-volt outlet, but it will be there for a while, accumulating about 3 miles of range per hour.

Design



The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning retains the basic shape of the recently redesigned F-150, although this electric truck gets three new grille designs specific to the Lightning. New signature LED lights help the truck stand out, even more so with available light bars that span the top of the grille as well as the tailgate.

More Aerodynamic

Changes to the shape of the running boards as well as a new sculpted hood and textured grilles help make the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning the most aerodynamic F-150 ever.

Interior

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting features all the great interior features introduced with the new-generation F-150, including Max Recline front seats as well as the foldout work surface.

High Tech



The upper-level trims of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will use of the latest version of the automaker’s infotainment system, SYNC 4A. Utilizing a 15.5-inch touchscreen display, the system seamlessly adapts to a driver’s preferences. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available, as is Alexa integration. The F-150 Lightning also has a 12-inch digital driver display that adds to the truck’s high-tech demeanor.

Mega Frunk in the Lightning



One of the advantages of an electric pickup truck is the absence of a large internal combustion engine up front. As a result, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has an all-new storage option. Referred to as the Mega Power Frunk, the power-operated hood opens to reveal a spacious front trunk (or frunk). Large enough to hold two full-size golf bags, the frunk can handle up to 400 pounds of cargo. The space feature cargo hooks to secure loose gear as well as an underfloor bin for smaller items.

Added Utility



Standard 110-volt outlets and USB ports in the frunk allow items to stay charged while stored, and the entire area has a drain so it can be washed out, making it a great place to carry dirty or muddy items without putting them in the open truck bed. Come to think of it, the 2022 Ford F-150 may be the first vehicle that can have a “tailgate” party up front —a frontgate?

Mobile Energy



Not only does the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning possess all the capability expected of an F-150, it also has the ability to be a mobile energy source. Delivering up to 9.6 kW with 11 power outlets distributed around the bed, cabin and frunk, the F-150 Lightning can provide power to the jobsite, campsite or any outdoor function. The Ford Pass App can be set to let owners know when the battery level drops to a point when it’s time to find a charging station.

Emergency Backup



The 2022 Ford F-150 can also act as a power backup for a house in the event of a power outage. With the available 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and the Ford Intelligent Backup Power system, the Lightning can become a household power supply when utility power fails. Based on a 30 kWh use per day, Ford claims the truck could provide power to a home for up to three days — or up to 10 days if the power is properly rationed. When utility power to the home is restored, the system automatically reverts back to charging the truck.

Arriving Next Year



The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will be built at the new Ford Electric Vehicle Center located at the company’s Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan. Deliveries of the new truck are expected to begin in spring of 2022. Prices start at $39,974 for an entry-level commercial model, with the more popular XLT starting at $52,974. A fully loaded Platinum can take the price up to the $90,000 range. This new era of Ford truck can be reserved now with a $100 deposit.

