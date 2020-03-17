Dollar General to allow seniors to shop in-store for first hour of operations

ST. LOUIS - Dollar General hopes to provide its customers most vulnerable to coronavirus to shop at their stores while avoiding the crowds.
Beginning Tuesday, Dollar General stores around the country will dedicate their first hour of business each day to senior customers.
Dollar General executives say they want to provide these individuals with the opportunity to shop safely.
They're also asking other customers to be mindful of this window of time and allow the seniors to shop during that first hour.
Also, all Dollar General stores will be closing an hour earlier each day so staff can have enough time to clean shelves and restock merchandise.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices. During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”– Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos