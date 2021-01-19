Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge.
Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton.
by: Sebastian Posey, Caitlin Coffey, WKRN, Nexstar Media WirePosted: / Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge.
Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.