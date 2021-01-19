Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

National

by: Sebastian Posey, Caitlin Coffey, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images, modified)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge.

Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News