Domino’s picking customers to receive surprise free items with purchase

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Randomly selected Domino’s customers will receive free menu items from now until November 21 when ordering online.

Some of the free items include pizzas, boneless chicken, stuffed cheesy bread, and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s will give away “more than 5 million Surprise Free items – up to $50 million in free food – because Surprise Frees are way better than surprise fees,” the pizza company’s chief operations officer and president Russell Weiner said. “Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve. There are no hidden city or service fees with Domino’s.”

Customers who have been selected to receive the “Surprise Free” will be notified on their order confirmation page and in their order confirmation email. The free item will also be marked with a “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Domino’s also encourages customers to share photos of their Surprise Frees by using #FreesNotFees on social media.