Dow sinks 1,400, or 6.4%, as investors await coronavirus response

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing more than 1,400 points from the Dow industrials, as investors wait for a more aggressive response from the U.S. government to economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The Dow has now fallen 20% from its recent high, and the broader S&P 500 nearly as much.

The losses accelerated after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The World Health Organization cited “alarming levels of inaction” by governments in corralling the virus.

The market was also weighed down by a continued decline in oil prices, which fell another 4%.

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE, and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers