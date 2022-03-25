ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A men’s grooming website has a job for anyone willing to spend a year sporting a mullet. They’re willing to pay someone $1,000 per month to stick with the style.

Rooftop Squad says that the infamous hairstyle has received some negative press over the past few years. They would like to pay someone to become a “Mullet Master” to educate and encourage others to hop onto this hot hair trend. Applications close on April 15 2022.

Job requirements:

The successful candidate must shave their head and then grow a mullet throughout the 12-month contract period

When the hair is long enough, Rooftopsquad.com will arrange an appointment for the mullet haircut with a specialist hairdresser, arranging a convenient time with the successful candidate

Provide bi-weekly growth check ins so it can be reported on the Rooftopsquad.com website with images of how their mullet is coming along

Share a monthly blog post on the Rooftopsquad.com website to provide engaging content for people who have, or are considering growing, a mullet. Blogs must detail the experience of growing and then having a mullet, sharing with readers how to maintain it and grooming recommendations, and most importantly, how people react to the hairstyle and whether they have encounter any ‘mullet discrimination’ of any form.

Job perks:

$12,000 salary (paid monthly at $1,000 per month)

Flexible working hours

We will also give the successful candidate a $5,000 bonus if they wish to keep the hairstyle for the foreseeable future as we hope to encourage more people to be brave and bold when it comes to grooming!

Who can apply?

Candidates must be over the age of 18

The role is open for people of all genders worldwide.

Candidates must be fluent in English and have good writing skills.

We hope that by hiring someone to document their journey we can help educate other mullet owners on how best to maintain and master their hairstyle, as well as encourage even more people to hop on the hottest hair trend of the year. So, if you fancy trialing a new look and don’t mind sharing your journey with us, please apply using the form below!