ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim.

The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit.

Are you eligible? The settlement money is available to anyone who bought any Ritas™ Brand Product in the U.S., from January 1, 2018, through July 19, 2022.

The deadline to file a claim is December 16, 2022. You are eligible for a partial refund of up to $9.75 without proof of purchase. If you have a receipt then you may get $21.75.

Learn more about the products this settlement applies to and file a claim here: