Drones approaching US troops in Iraq shot down

(The Hill) – Two armed drones approaching U.S. troops in Iraq were shot down on Monday, Reuters reported.

The drones were approaching a military base housing US troops, the outlet reported citing U.S. and Iraqi security officials.

An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition told the outlet that the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident.”

“This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport,” the official told the outlet.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident comes on the two-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike that struck his convoy and was ordered by then-President Trump.

Thousands gathered in Baghdad on Saturday to mark the anniversary of his death, which greatly exacerbated tensions between the United States and Iran.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the drones. But footage of the drones provided to the outlet by the international coalition showed debris with writing that said “Soleimani’s revenge.”

The Hill has reached out to the coalition for comment

The U.S.-led coalition ended its combat mission fighting ISIS in Iraq fighting in early December. However, about 2,500 troops are still in the country to advise and assist Iraqi security forces.