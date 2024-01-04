(KTLA) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows his role — and he’s addressing his recent remarks about his history with In-N-Out.

It all started in late December, when the “Black Adam” star took to Instagram with a video documenting his “first ever” experience at the popular hamburger chain.

“Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order,” Johnson wrote. “But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know s—.”

However, fans were quick to point out a discrepancy in his tale.

“What a strange lie to tell. Especially when his previous visit to In-N-Out was immortalized on social media. Like what was his goal here?” commented one Instagram user.

“This is a lie,” wrote another fan who claimed to have seen Johnson share a similar video in the past.

Indeed, Johnson has documented other “experiences” with In-N-Out on at least two previous occasions, according to his own social-media activity.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has acknowledged that his most recent claims about In-N-Out were inaccurate. (Joel C. Ryan/Invision/AP)

In 2022, Johnson posted a video to Instagram documenting his alleged “first time ever eating In-N-Out.” In the video, Johnson filmed himself getting ready to eat two double-double burgers with two servings of fries and, of course, wash it down with two types of his Teremana tequila.

In 2017, the WWE superstar-turned-actor also posted a selfie at an In-N-Out window with two employees. He claimed that he didn’t order anything for himself, however, and was picking up some items for his wife and daughter.

“I’ve never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an a—–e;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive-thru,” he wrote.

He also said in the 2017 post that if his film “Moana” won an Oscar at the then-upcoming Academy Awards, he’d be back to “destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate.”

After this evidence was stacked against him, Johnson decided to rectify his remarks at the start of the new year and updated the caption to his latest In-N-Out post.

“My first ever @innout burger experience — AGAIN (thanks to the fans who reminded me that I went to In and Out years ago and totally forgot about it),” he wrote in the edited caption.

Johnson’s edit also comes the same week he returned to the squared circle. On Monday evening, the wrestler-turned-actor made a surprise return to the WWE on Monday Night Raw.

After dropping The People’s Elbow on Jinder Mahal, the “Jumanji” star teased a match with current WWE champion Roman Reigns, who also happens to be a distant cousin of Johnson’s.