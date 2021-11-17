DWTS judge Derek Hough tests positive for COVID days before finale

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Semi-Finals” – The penultimate episode will feature this seasons six remaining couples battling it out in two rounds of dances for a spot in the finale, as they also face a double elimination live, MONDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Christopher Willard via Getty Images) DEREK HOUGH

LAS VEGAS – Derek Hough has cancelled his Las Vegas show for the rest of the week after announcing he has come down with COVID-19. The dancer made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

Hough says he got a breakthrough COVID case despite being vaccinated. He said he is in quarantine and trying to get better.

“I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can,” said Hough in his Instagram post.

Hough announced his breakthrough case after appearing on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night. The 36-year-old is a judge on the show and the finale is set for next Monday. It is unclear if he will be present for the episode.

The show tweeted about Hough yesterday saying they are sending his love and hope for a quick recovery.

Sending our love to @derekhough. Hoping for your quick recovery back to full health. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/4lve3mx2xt — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 16, 2021