East Coast preparations ahead of Hurricane Isaias

NEW YORK CITY – Along the East Coast, preparations are underway from South Carolina to New York City as residents prepare for high winds, strong storm surge, heavy rain, and flooding.

While the Carolinas may see some of the strongest impacts from Hurricane Isaias, even after landfall, the system is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it rides along the coastline.

Widespread sustained tropical storm force winds with gusts to over 80 miles an hour have residents preparing for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet and up to 8 inches of rain. Tornadoes are possible as are power outages.

In New York, residents and the city’s mayor remember lessons learned from Hurricane Sandy. Mayor Bill de Blasio says they are setting up temporary barriers from Wall Street to Water Street to protect from storm surge.

“This is crucial. This is going to help protect the community right around there that got hit very hard in Sandy. And look, this is why we take precautions because we’ve learned the hard way, and because we know that it is our job, the city’s job to get ready with measures like this,” de Blasio said.

There’s also a high rip current risk to beaches up and down the coast that is dangerous to even excellent swimmers. Along the New Jersey coast there were several ocean rescues over the weekend.

Off the coast of Long Island, there have been multiple shark sightings.

“There have been 14 sightings so far in this area. We don’t know if the same shark or different sharks. We do know that the warmer water and the cleaner water does attract more marine life and I just have to remind everyone the ocean is their home, we’re visitors to their home, so we should be respectful of them,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Isaias is forecast to make it to the New York coastline Tuesday evening and then continue to Maine by Wednesday morning, not weakening to a tropical depression until later on Wednesday, when it’s up in Quebec, Canada.