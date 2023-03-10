PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — After sitting in a New Mexico desert for about 40 years, a private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has made it to Tampa Bay, Florida.

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s 1962 Lockheed JetStar is being stored in Plant City by owner James Webb of “Jimmy’s World” on YouTube, who bought it for $234,000.

“Airplane itself is flipping cool, even without the obvious connection, but if you add in the Elvis connection, there’s no rock ‘n’ roll star bigger than Elvis, in my opinion,” Webb said.

The jet was transported from Roswell, New Mexico, to Florida, traveling more than 1,600 miles.

According to People magazine, the battered jet, which had been parked at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico, sold at auction on Jan 8 — which would have been Presley’s 88th birthday.

Presley bought the jet, which seats up to nine, on Dec. 22, 1976, for $840,000. It was one of several jets in his personal fleet, according to the auction site. Two of them are currently being displayed at Graceland, the star’s home.

Nexstar’s WFLA got the opportunity to tour the inside of the plane Thursday.

The interior of the aircraft was clean, for the most part, with swiveling seats covered in soft, red velvet. There was a television on one of the walls and a microwave toward the back of the plane — which still turns on and “dings.”

Webb is known for buying planes and giving them new life while documenting the process on his YouTube channel.

He said the jet will be transformed into an RV to tour the country and raise funds for charities, such as St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re going to be able to create such a unique, Elvis-type of experience that the whole world would get to enjoy. Even more than if it was flying or stationary at Graceland,” Webb said.

Webb said he hopes to have the RV ready to tour within one year. He plans to post updates on his YouTube channel.