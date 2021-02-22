Hot mic: Entire school board resigns after making disparaging comments about parents during live meeting

OAKLEY, Calif. (AP) — All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents at a virtual board meeting they didn’t realize was being broadcast to the public.

The four members of Oakley Union Elementary School District Board had stepped down by Friday amid growing outrage that began with the board’s Wednesday meeting.

Unaware the public could see and hear them, they used profanity and made jokes about parents just wanting a babysitter or to smoke pot in their homes.

The district’s superintendent says county education board members will replace them in an interim capacity, saying in a statement, “These comments are not typical and more importantly, they are not what the community should expect from our school district.”

The board members released the following statement:

We deeply regret the comments that were made in the meeting of the Board of Education earlier this week. As trustees, we realize it is our responsibility to model the conduct that we expect of our students and staff, and it is our obligation to build confidence in District leadership; our comments failed you in both regards, and for this we offer our sincerest apology. We love our students, our teachers and our community, and we want to be part of the remedy to help the District move forward, returning its full focus to students’ needs. To help facilitate the healing process, we will be resigning our positions as Trustees of the Oakley Union Elementary School District, effective immediately. The Superintendent will be working with the Contra Costa County Office of Education to address the vacancies on the Board of Education. This was a difficult decision, but we hear the community’s concerns, and we believe yielding to your request that we step down will allow the District to move forward. Please do not let our failure in judgment cast a shadow on the exceptional work that our teachers, administrators and hard-working employees are doing for the students of this District. They deserve and will need your support as you move forward.