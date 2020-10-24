Eric Trump holds event in Pocono Manor

POCONO MANOR (WBRE/WYOU) – On Saturday, Eric Trump hosted a “Make America Great Again” event at Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor.
Eyewitness News reporter Rachael Espaillat will have a one-on-one interview with Trump.
