Eric Trump holds event in Pocono Manor

National

by: Rachael Espaillat

Posted: / Updated:

POCONO MANOR (WBRE/WYOU) – On Saturday, Eric Trump hosted a “Make America Great Again” event at Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor.

Eyewitness News reporter Rachael Espaillat will have a one-on-one interview with Trump.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News