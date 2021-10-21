Everything you need to know for NASCAR race weekend at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 02: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend, and for the first time since before the pandemic started, there will be no fan limits.

Fans will be treated to three races this weekend, starting with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2 p.m. Saturday followed by the ARCA Menards Series Championship race at 6 p.m.

“Fans have expressed their overwhelming desire to get back to the racetrack so we are thrilled to welcome back all of our fans as we celebrate our 20th anniversary season during the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren.

“We saw some great NASCAR racing throughout our spring race weekend, and we look forward to what’s in store when the NASCAR Playoffs and ARCA Menards Series championship return Oct. 23-24.”

Tickets

There are multiple ticket options at Kansas Speedway, including single-race tickets or full weekend experiences.

Tickets will not be printed or mailed but will be delivered via Tickets @ Home that provides fans the flexibility to display their tickets on their mobile device for non-contact entry at the gates or the ability to print tickets at home.

If you are looking to purchase tickets, Kansas Speedway said fans are encourages to secure their tickets now for both days.

Tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader race range from $40 to $95. Ticket prices for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400, range in price from $49 to $170.

Gate policies

All guests must have a grandstand ticket regardless of age or the proper approved credential. Every seat at Kansas Speedway does have a back.

The following items are allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway.

One SOFT sided cooler or bag up to 14x14x14 inches (telescoping handles/wheels are permitted)

One school-size backpack

Food and Beverage of your choice (alcohol is permitted. No glass is allowed)

Strollers (if accompanied by a child)

Stadium Seat Cushions (stadium seats with metal frames are prohibited)

Binoculars

Blankets

CamelBaks

Scanners

Cameras (commercial photographers need to apply for a photo credential)

Umbrellas are permitted, but may not be opened in the grandstands

Selfie Sticks (Must have telescoping handle)

Big Head signs (please be respectful of the space and sightlines of those around you

The following items are NOT allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway.

Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size

Any firearm

Knives longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open

Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches

Displays of the confederate flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic containers of any kind

Dry ice

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)

Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Fanwalk

A FanWalk ticket gives you access to the infield area between the garages on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. See the garage areas and visit Victory Lane (pre-race only) and more!

The FanWalk ticket is $15 and only valid with a grandstand admission. This pass is only available on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. Grandstand ticket or RV admission required with your FanWalk ticket.

Saturday schedule

Fans who purchase tickets for Saturday at Kansas Speedway will be treated to a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs race followed by the championship race of the ARCA Menards Series.

10:30 a.m. — Parking lots open

11:00 a.m. Grandstand gates and fan walk open

12:45 p.m. ARCA Menards Series qualifying

1:25 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions

2:00 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series race the Kansas Lottery 300

5:55 p.m. ARCA Menards Series driver introductions

6:00 p.m. ARCA Menards Series championship race

Saturday Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will serve as the Grand Marshal, while Kansas City Royals legend Frank White will be the Honorary Starter for the penultimate race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.

White will wave the green flag shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, when the NASCAR Xfinity Series begins the doubleheader day of racing action at Kansas Speedway.

Fireworks

Fans going to the doubleheader race Saturday at Kansas Speedway will be treated with some fireworks.

Kansas Speedway announced this week that a fireworks display will light up the skies following the conclusion of the ARCA Menards Series championship race.

“A fireworks display is the perfect way to celebrate a great day of racing and get everyone excited for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “It also adds tremendous value to a Saturday ticket that already includes two races and all of the fan amenities that make Kansas Speedway one of the best stops on the NASCAR circuit.”

Sunday schedule

7:00 a.m. — Parking lots open

11:00 a.m. grandstand gates, pre-race gates and fan walk open

12:15 p.m. Pre-race concert featuring Mitchell Tenpenny

1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

2:00 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Parking

General parking is free at the Kansas Speedway and is always available in the speedway’s grass lots on a first come, first served basis.

Parking passes for the grass lots closest to the grandstands are included in season ticket packages. Non-season ticket holders can purchase parking passes while supplies last.

For more information on parking or to purchase a parking pass click here.

Race weekend forecast

The weekend forecast isn’t looking too good for race fans currently.

Rain chances will start increasing Saturday night into Sunday as a system organizes out west and moves through the region. Storms may produce some hail.

Rain showers are expected Sunday morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon as well as potential for severe thunderstorms.

Pre-race concert

Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny will cross Kansas Speedway off his ‘bucket list’ on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The multiplatinum-selling recording artist, whose hits include “Drunk Me,” “To Us it Did” and current smash “Truth About You,” will perform a pre-race concert prior to the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Admission to the concert is free to Hollywood Casino 400 ticket holders and will rev up race fans for the penultimate race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.

This will also mark the first pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway since Casey Donahew performed prior to the 2019 Hollywood Casino 400.

“I grew up watching NASCAR and got my bucket list opportunity to drive one earlier this year,” shared Mitchell. “I am so stoked for this concert. My fans are NASCAR fans. It will be a great day!”

Flyover for Hollywood Casino 400

Whiteman Air Force Base pilots will fly over the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 in support of community partners in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 24, 2021, at Kansas Speedway.

The event will include a B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, which is set to flyover the track before the race begins, currently scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The B-2 is America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft. Participating in flyover events provide the training needed for pilots to remain mission ready and showcase the trusted capability of Whiteman AFB Airmen to be prepared anytime, anywhere across the globe.

Sunday Grand Marshal

Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family” fame will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Stonestreet will give the command to start engines to the talented drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Race to the championship

Following his win at Texas last Sunday, Kyle Larson is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to secure the first of the four championship-contending spots in NASCAR’s season finale on Nov. 7 in Phoenix.

The seven remaining playoff contenders head to Kansas Speedway with another chance to advance for a title shot before the finale.

Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are above the cutline going to Kansas, where Busch won earlier this year. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott is fifth, ahead of Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex and Joey Logano.

Larson’s first appearance in NASCAR’s championship four comes in the same season that Rick Hendrick gave him an opportunity to get back into the Cup Series.

Logano was the winner last October at Kansas Speedway when that was the opener in the round of eight. Eight of the last nine Kansas races have been won by one of remaining playoff contenders, with six of those drivers combining for those wins.