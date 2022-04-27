A commercial excavator surrounded by police tape can be seen in the front yard of 20364 Crane Drive in Newton County, MO.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a possible homicide investigation with heavy excavation equiptment.

The Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard located at 20364 Crane Drive, approximately four miles south of Seneca in Newton County.

Sergeant Chris Farmer with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning (4/27) that the heavy digging is related to the investigating of a missing person and could become a homicide investigation if the search turns up any evidence.

The search for a missing person at 20364 Crane Drive in Newton County, MO is currently on hold until daylight Wednesday morning (4/27).

The excavating has been called off for the night, and a Sherriff’s Deputy is assigned to watch the residential location until crews resume digging around sunrise, said Sergeant Farmer.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the name of the missing person in this case is not being released at this time.

We’ll bring you the very latest in this investigation as it becomes available.