Expecting parents can cash in on freebies from popular companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Having and raising a child is expensive. We’re working to help you save where you can. The following companies offer freebies for parents who are expecting.
Formula freebies and discounts
- Enfamil
- Sign up for Enfamil Family Beginnings
- Free liquid and powder formula samples
- Coupons
- Sign up for Enfamil Family Beginnings
- Similac StrongMoms
- Free liquid and power formula samples
- Coupons
Registry freebies
- Get a welcome kit for creating a baby registry at stores like Target, Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and Walmart
- Follow directions on each individual store site
- May contain items like diapers, wipes, lotions, baby shampoo, bottles, or other necessities
Custom Clothes
- Custom Snappies
- Design with your own graphic and text
- Use code BATHANKS17 at checkout to get two free
- You will need to pay shipping
Car seat cover
- Car Seat Canopy
- Use code FreeCanopy1
- You will need to pay shipping
Books
- Babsy Books
- Use code Get5FreeBooks
- Get five free books for the cost of shipping