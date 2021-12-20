Expecting parents can cash in on freebies from popular companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Having and raising a child is expensive. We’re working to help you save where you can. The following companies offer freebies for parents who are expecting.

Formula freebies and discounts

Registry freebies

  • Get a welcome kit for creating a baby registry at stores like Target, Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and Walmart
    • Follow directions on each individual store site
    • May contain items like diapers, wipes, lotions, baby shampoo, bottles, or other necessities

Custom Clothes

  • Custom Snappies
    • Design with your own graphic and text
    • Use code BATHANKS17 at checkout to get two free
    • You will need to pay shipping

Car seat cover

Books

  • Babsy Books
    • Use code Get5FreeBooks
    • Get five free books for the cost of shipping

