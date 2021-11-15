Fake rent-a-hitman website nabs a woman ordering service for ex-husband

SOUTH ROCKFORD, Mi. – A Michigan woman has pled guilty to trying to have her husband killed. FOX 2 Detroit reports that Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, used a fake website called “Rent-A-Hitman” to order up the murder. She used a fake name but entered other real information in the service request form.

An undercover Michigan State Police officer posing as someone from the fake hitman website contacted her to arrange a meeting. They met later at a cafe where she said she wanted to have her ex-husband murdered. She gave the detective his address and work schedule. Later she agreed to pay $5,000 and handed over a $200 down payment.

More than a dozen people have been arrested for trying to use this website to arrange a hit. Rolling Stone reports that Rentahitman.com is actually run by an IT professional and amateur investigator Bob Innes from the San Fransisco Bay Area.

There are several flags that tell people that the site is not real but most people overlook them. Bob Innes says that around 350 people have reached out for the site’s services and not all of them are for murder-for-hire. Some of the people are trying to hire a hitman for themselves.

Wein was charged with solicitation of murder. She plead guilty and arranged a plea deal and her prison sentence has been capped at around nine years.