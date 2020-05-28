False news swirls around Minneapolis officer in fatal arrest of George Floyd

A video that circulated on social media showed two officers by the man on the ground — one of them had his knee over the back of the man’s neck. (Facebook/Darnella Frazier)

A Minneapolis police officer videotaped holding a black man to the ground with his knee during an arrest became the target of social media posts that attempted to tie him to political agendas and racist ideologies.

Twitter and Facebook posts with hundreds of thousands of views claimed Officer Derek Chauvin was pictured wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat and standing onstage at a Donald Trump rally, neither of which turned out to be true.

The spread of false information was so rampant that the president of the Minneapolis police union set the record straight, telling The Associated Press that none of the officers involved in Monday’s incident were at the Trump rally in Minneapolis last October.

By ALI SWENSON, Associated Press