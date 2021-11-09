Families of recent KCK homicide victims hope for justice after arrest of suspected serial killer

Families of the victims found dead at Wyandotte Towers last week feel one step closer to justice after the arrest of a possible serial killer.

Right now, Kansas City, Kansas police are only referring to Perez Reed, 25, as a “person of interest” in the deaths of 25-year-oldRau’daja Fairrow and 35-year-old Damon Irvin.

Irvin’s family said he was a talented singer who even got a scholarship to perform in an opera in Germany.

But, no doubt, they say Irvin’s most important roles were that of a loving son, uncle, and big brother.

“If he didn’t have anything, he was willing to use his hands to help you,” said Irvin’s younger brother, Dalano Hill. “He’d give you the shirt off his back, and I know those are the common things, but he seriously was that guy.”

But Monday, police say Irvin was found dead in his unit.

“I’m just upset, hurt,” said Irvin’s mother, Bridgette Stevens. “I can’t take it seeing him go through that.”

Investigators said they also believe Reed may be connected to Fairrow’s death.

“It hurts,” her uncle, Oscar Fairrow, Jr. said. “My baby didn’t deserve it. She didn’t deserve it at all.”

Investigators say security footage shows Irvin opening the door to the building for Reed. They say more video shows Reed going to Fairrow’s apartment.

Both victims would later be found shot dead in their units.

Neither family is aware of any connection or relationship with Reed, who was arrested in Independence at the Amtrak station.

These families, now forever connected, hope it means justice is coming. But nothing will take away their pain.

“I wish I could have my son back, but I can’t because somebody took his life,” Stevens said.

A gofundme has been set up to help with funeral expenses for RauDaja Fairrow.