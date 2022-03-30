Bruce Willis will be stepping away from acting. According to his daughter, Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be forced to retire.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” It can happen suddenly following a head injury or stroke, or could be the result of a brain tumor.

Willis, 67, is known for his roles in the iconic “Die Hard” series, among many movies.

In an Instagram post, his daughter Rumor Willis wrote on behalf of the actor’s family, saying:

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.

Demi Moore posted a pic of his birthday on Twitter saying, “Happy Birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.”

Moore and Willis share Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. He is also the father of two daughters with wife Emma, 46. They are Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.



Several celebrities are sharing their support for Willis on social media.

“So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, Demi Moore, and their entire family during this time.” tweets Meghan McCain. “Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day.”

“I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all,” tweets Seth Green.