Family of Riley Youngblood issues out a reward to help find son’s killer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — The family of Riley Youngblood has issued out a cash reward as they look for answers to help find the person who murdered their son.

His family is offering up to $10,000 in reward money. He leaves behind a 7-month old daughter named Kendall in which the family has created a GoFundMe to help support her.

Youngblood was found shot in his vehicle around 8 a.m. on January 20th near 40 highway and Valley View Road. His grandfather, Terry Roberts, said he was an organ donor and described him as a very giving person.

No suspect has identified and law enforcement is still investigating the case.

Anyone with information should contact TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

We will further update you as more details come along.

