Fargo, North Dakota mayor is first to issue mask mandate in state

FARGO, N.D. – Using emergency powers, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney issued a mask mandate within the City of Fargo, making it the first city in North Dakota to have one.

In a press release, Mahoney says several COVID-19 “trends and developments” in Cass County precipitated this mandate including, but not limited to:

Increased Hospitalizations

Increased Death Rate

Risk Level Escalation from Moderate (Yellow) to High (Orange)

Risk Level Escalation from Moderate (Yellow) to High (Orange)
High Level of Community Spread within Cass County

Contact Tracing Overwhelmed

Fargo Cass Public Health Board of Health Recommendation

Requests by 65 Pediatricians and the North Dakota Medical Association for a Mask Mandate

Requests by 65 Pediatricians and the North Dakota Medical Association for a Mask Mandate
Increasingly Negative Impact on The City of Fargo's Workforce (Infections + Close-Contacts)

Governor Burgum’s Recommendation for Local Control, as Necessary

The mask mandate states:

“Every person shall, within the city of Fargo, wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and where social distancing of six (6) feet or more cannot be assured and in all outdoor settings where there is exposure to non-household members, unless there exists ample space of six (6) feet or more to practice social distancing.

Although these measures are being mandated with the strongest possible recommendation, there is no penalty for non-compliance with this mandate.

This mandate shall take effect immediately and it shall remain in effect until the underlying state of emergency has ended unless it is sooner modified or terminated by the mayor or unless it is modified or terminated sooner by motion or resolution approved by the Fargo board of city commissioners.”