Fast-food chains offering freebies on ‘National Fry Day’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today is national fry day and some fast-food chains are offering freebies.

At participating McDonald’s you can get free medium fries with the McDonald’s app mobile order and pay, no purchase is necessary. You can scan the deal code from the app at the restaurant, drive-thru or kiosk.

Participating Steak ‘n Shakes are giving away free small orders of fries. There’s a limit of one order of free fries per person.

At participating White Castle locations you can get a free small order of french fries with a coupon on its website or via its app. No purchase is necessary.