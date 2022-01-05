Father of missing New Hampshire girl arrested

(WVNY/WFFF) — The 31-year-old father of a New Hampshire girl who went missing two years ago has been arrested on charges related to her disappearance.

Adam Montgomery, of Manchester, was arrested Tuesday, said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Adam Montgomery (Photo courtesy of New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

He faces one charge of felony second-degree assault, one charge of interference with custody and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

New Hampshire authorities said the search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery continues. She was last seen in October 2019 although she was not reported missing until Friday, when police and family services were called to her home.

Kevin Montgomery, Harmony’s great-uncle, told NewsNation that he warned the New Hampshire Department of Children and Family Services that the girl was in danger. He said he’s been worried about her safety and well-being for years and claimed police didn’t take her situation seriously.

The Daily Beast reported that Kevin Montgomery called authorities to the girl’s home twice — in July 2019, when Harmony had a black eye, and again on Oct. 19, 2019, the last day the 5-year-old was seen.

On Sunday, police searched a New Hampshire home that belonged to Montgmery’s family in 2019. It has since sold, but the new owner is cooperating, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department said two local business owners and two Massachusetts businessmen have donated more than $20,000 towards reward money for finding Harmony.

If you have any information please contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-203-6060.