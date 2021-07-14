FBI looking for ‘John Doe 44’ in child sexual exploitation investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The FBI is looking for a man in an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation. Images of “John Doe 44” are being shared with the public to help identify him. Investigators believe he may have information about a child victim.

Images of “John Doe 44” were taken from a video recorded before November 2018. The man was in the video with a child. The unidentified man is described as white, with light brown hair, and speaking English. His appearance may have changed over the past few years.

The effort to identify the man is a part of “Operation Rescue Me.” Investigators use items seen in the backgrounds of child pornography videos or images to help solve crimes. The effort has led to the identification of over 800 child victims.

The images of the man are being shared across the United States. The FBI did not indicate where the video was recorded. You can see more images from ongoing investigations here.

Anyone with information should submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).