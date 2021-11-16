FBI looking for John Doe 45 in child sex assault case

The FBI is looking for the public’s help in finding a man they are calling John Doe 45. They want information about an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI says the initial video of the unidentified male shown with a child was recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2020. The files were believed to be produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as a White male with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

The man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.