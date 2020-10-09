FBI: Member of ‘Boogaloo’ extremist movement arrested on gun charge

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man described by the FBI as a member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been arrested on a gun charge.

Frank William Robertson Perry remained jailed after his initial appearance in federal court on Friday.

The 39-year-old Dundalk resident was arrested Wednesday on a criminal complaint charging him with illegal possession of a firearm.

The FBI describes Perry as a member of the boogaloo movement, a loose network of anti-government, pro-gun extremists. Its name is a reference to a slang term for a second U.S. civil war.

The boogaloo has been linked to a recent string of domestic terrorism plots