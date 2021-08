ST. ANN, Mo. - On May 16, Erica Thompson told her family she wasn't feeling too well. By May 22, she was hospitalized at St. Mary's Hospital getting hooked up to a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Her mother, Kimberle Jones, says the next 50 days were gut-wrenching as she watched her only daughter lose her battle with the virus.

"She couldn't breathe. She was just crying. She was in so much pain, and when I said goodbye, I could hardly look at her," Jones said recalling the horrific memory of Thompson's last day.