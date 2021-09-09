Find out how to recycle Taco Bell sauce packets

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 30: An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Taco Bell is starting a nationwide program with TerraCycle to recycle used sauce packets. The packets are made from single-use flexible film materials, that result in 8.2 billion used packets being placed in a landfill.

“As simple as it sounds, it’s important to remember to first reduce our consumption habits, then reuse products wherever possible, and then recycle,” says Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell’s Director of Global Nutrition & Sustainability.

TerraCycle is an international recycling company that collects items that are not traditionally recyclable. TerraCycle cleans these items, then they melt and remold the material into a hard plastic that can be used to make recycled products.

For sauce packets used outside a Taco Bell establishment there are a few steps to recycle the packets:

Sign up for a TerraCycle account, if you don’t already have one. Collect empty sauce packets within a cardboard box or any other recyclable container you already have on hand. Once your collection box is full, log into your TerraCycle account to download and print a free shipping label. Ship your box via UPS.

For more information, visit the Taco Bell website.