Florida deputy shows off slam dunk skills at community basketball court

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in Tampa Bay, Florida, know Polk County sheriff’s deputies don’t play around — most of the time.

Meet Polk County deputy Joseph “Jo Jo” Everett. He got a chance to show off his basketball skills this week at a community basketball court in Haines City.

In the video posted by the sheriff’s office, Everett’s skills captured the attention of quite the crowd at the Lake Eva Community Park and on social media.

“Most of the time, our deputies are out there investigating and trying to make slam-dunk cases for the trial court. But as you will see in this video, one of our deputies offered up his own slam-dunk case on a different kind of court,” a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office read.

You can see Everett catch air in the video player above.