Florida Georgia Line cancels nationwide tour over COVID concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Florida Georgia Line has canceled their “I Love My Country Tour 2021.” A statement from the band says the cancellation is out of an abundance of caution because of COVID-19.

The 29 stop tour was going to launch from Atlanta on September 24 and end on November 20 in Seattle, Washington. The band was going to stop at the Hollywood Casino and Ampitheatre near St. Louis on October 16.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

“Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” adds FGL’s Brian Kelley. “To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

Refunds will be issued for all current ticket holders to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions in St. Louis are approaching winter surge levels and southeast Missouri hospitals are under strain due to a surge in coronavirus cases and a rise in deaths. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says hospitals in the city on Thursday reported admitting 100 new patients with COVID-19, the most since Jan. 16. A total of 585 people were hospitalized, including 25 children. Meanwhile, hospital data shows the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau has increased by more than 50% in the last week and a half.

Anxiety in the United States over COVID-19 is at its highest level since winter, a new poll shows, as the delta variant rages, more states and school districts adopt mask and vaccination requirements and the nation’s hospitals once again fill to capacity.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that majorities of American adults want vaccination mandates for those attending movies, sports, concerts and other crowded events; those traveling by airplane; and workers in hospitals, restaurants, stores and government offices.

The poll shows that 41% are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or their family becoming infected with the virus. That is up from 21% in June, and about the same as in January, during the country’s last major surge, when 43% were extremely or very worried.