Florida lawmaker wants Mar-a-Lago shut down after footage of maskless New Year’s Eve party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida state lawmaker is calling for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to be shut down after he says the venue violated the county’s mask order during a New Years Eve party attended by Donald Trump Jr.

State Rep. Omari Hardy says video from Thursday night shows the president’s son and a slew of other attendees violating social distance guidelines and not wearing masks at a Vanilla Ice concert at Mar-a-Largo.

The Democratic lawmaker penned a letter to Palm Beach County officials later that day saying:

“During one of our weekly conference calls, you informed me that Palm Beach County’s emergency order requires businesses to require their patrons to wear masks. You also informed me that Palm Beach County has the authority to fine and even shut down businesses for noncompliance with this order […] Mar-a-Largo is a club. A club is a business. Businesses must comply with Palm Beach County’s mask order.”

.@DWUhlfelderLaw, I just sent the attached email to our Assistant County Administrator. We can't have a mandate that we enforce on all business owners except for the President. Fairness dictates that we treat the President and his business just as we would treat anyone else. pic.twitter.com/CTQkwYZKE2 — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) January 2, 2021

“My constituents are not snowbirds like Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle,” Hardy also tweeted. “My constituents live here. This is their home, and they’re going to have to deal with the consequences of a potential super-spreader party at Mar-a-Largo long after Junior and wife leave here on their private jet.”

According to NBC 6, Hardy says the club should be fined and closed for violating the county’s mask mandate.