File: Ray Baluchi’s hamster wheel from a similar incident in 2021 (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office).

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after attempting to journey across the Atlantic Ocean to the United Kingdom in a gigantic hamster wheel in late August.

According to Storyful, Ray “Reza” Baluchi was stopped by the U.S. Coast Guard and allegedly negotiated for three days with officers.

Baluchi was found in the hamster wheel nearly 70 nautical miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia.

A court filing said Baluchi was armed with two knives and threatened to use a bomb to blow himself up. Later, Baluchi said there was no bomb.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Baluchi had a similar incident in 2021, when he left the St. Augustine area in the hamster wheel, heading to New York. Due to complications, he was brought back to shore and had no injuries.

According to Storyful, Baluchi is facing federal criminal charges.