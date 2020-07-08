Breaking News
Florida man curses out elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask at Costco

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man received a lot of attention online after he was recorded cursing out a woman who asked him to comply with Costco’s policy requiring face coverings.

The altercation happened on June 27. Costco rules say you have to wear a face covering at all times inside its stores – a rule that applies to both employees and shoppers.

The person who recorded the incident told WINK news that an elderly woman inside the store asked the man to put on a mask. The man then started yelling and harassing the older woman.

When the person filming them cut in, the man started yelling at him.

The Ted Todd insurance agency in Bonita Springs, Florida, said the man in the video is a former employee and the company fired him when social media users alerted them to the video. They said the behavior is in direct conflict with the company values.

The county sheriff’s office said it’s aware of the incident.

