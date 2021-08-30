Florida Poison Control sees spike in calls from people taking livestock deworming drug ivermectin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is warning residents to avoid trying a horse deworming drug to treat COVID-19 after a spike in poisonings.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued warnings to not take the drug ivermectin — a type of medication meant for livestock, not humans.

Tuesday the Florida Poison Control Center said it treated 27 patients so far in August for ivermectin.

We are seeing a spike in cases related to #ivermectin, a deworming medication. We’ve treated 27 patients in Aug, w/most involving use o/ivermectin made for livestock. Ivermectin has not been authorized or approved by @US_FDA for treatment or prevention of COVID-19. #ToxTuesday pic.twitter.com/wlsuLczVNS — FL Poison Control (@FloridaPoison) August 24, 2021

“The promotion of inappropriate use of this drug is irresponsible, reckless, and dangerous,” Fried said. “There is no public health or scientific support for its use to treat or prevent COVID-19, and there are serious safety concerns when it comes to self-medicating and humans using medications intended for animals. Individuals should look to their medical doctors when it comes to medical treatments – not online quacks.”

Severe dangers of ivermectin ingestion include neurologic disorders, seizures, coma and death.

Use of ivermectin should only be taken if prescribed by a doctor for an FDA-approved use. Regardless of the usage and prescription, the FDA warns ivermectin overdose is still possible. Possible interaction with other medications is also a possibility.

The FDA is working with the Federal Trade Commission to investigate sellers of fraudulent COVID-19 medication products. Retailers are being asked to remove any listing that contains a promise to treat COVID-19 without approval by the FDA.

Florida does have an approved, no-cost treatment for COVID-19 through the use of monoclonal antibodies. You can find a site near you by visiting this website.