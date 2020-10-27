Florida woman returned 42,000 Amazon items in $100k scheme, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a Florida woman accused of a fraudulent return scheme involving dozens of Amazon accounts and thousands of returned items, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

From March 2015 until August 2020, investigators said Hoai Tibma, 32, operated a scheme in which she reused prepaid shipping labels generated for canceled orders, and then applied them on other returns.

The tactic, the sheriff’s office says, would make it appear that she had paid for her own shipping costs on the returns when she actually did not.

Tibma completed 42,000 individual returns on the 31 different accounts, the sheriff’s office said. Those returns resulted in more than $100,000 reimbursed to Tibma’s name.

“This woman took advantage of a loophole she discovered in the return process,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Through investigative means, our Economic Crimes detectives were able to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect. She was arrested without incident.”

Tibma reportedly admitted to the crimes and was charged with one count of grand theft.