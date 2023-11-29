ST. LOUIS — Subway will be offering foot-long chocolate chip cookies, and you can get your hands on it this National Cookie Day. If you’re in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, or New York, select Subway restaurants will turn into Cookieway, where you can try the foot-long cookie for free with the purchase of any foot-long sub.

On Monday, December 4th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time, head to these Subway locations for your free foot-long cookie:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Subway, has been selling freshly baked cookies for years. Now the foot-long cookie will be available in restaurants nationwide in 2024. The chain says that last year’s limited run of foot-long cookies at a Cookieway pop-up in Miami received an overwhelming response. Now they’re making it a permanent addition to the menu.

If you can’t make it to Cookieway, Subway is spreading the holiday cheer all month. Until December 31, 2023, every cookie sold will support the Subway Cares Foundation. It helps with tuition assistance to Subway employees pursuing secondary education. Additionally, Subway MVP Rewards members can enjoy a bonus reward of a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or foot-long sub, but only for a limited time.