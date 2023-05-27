(NewsNation) – Testimony at the trial of a former “Family Feud” contestant accused of murdering his estranged wife revealed part of his internet history.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and home invasion connected to the death of his estranged wife Becky Bliefnick, 41, in Quincy, Illinois.

In court Wednesday, the defendant’s internet history was discussed with prosecutors highlighting the following searches from Timothy Bliefnick:

“How to open a door with a crowbar”

“How to make a homemade silencer”

“How to wash off gunpowder”

“Average Quincy Police Department response time”

Becky Bliefnick’s body was discovered by a family member inside her home after she did not pick up her children from school. Authorities say she had been shot multiple times.

According to reports, the Bliefnicks were separated and going through divorce proceedings at the time of Becky Bliefnick’s death. A restraining order had also been filed against Timothy Bliefnick, who also filed one against his wife.

Becky Bliefnick’s sister took the stand Wednesday and described a text message she had received from her sister in 2021.

The text reads: “If something ever happens to me, make sure the number one person of interest is Tim. I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me.”

Under cross-examination, Becky Bliefnick’s sister said she did not relay that message to police before Becky died.

Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” in 2020.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.”

He immediately told Harvey, “Not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Timothy Bliefnick’s defense team claims the prosecution’s version of events on the deadly shooting is way too far-fetched for the father of three.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.