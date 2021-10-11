Former Houston police chief being fired in Miami after six months on the job

MIAMI (AP) – Miami officials have decided to fire the city’s new police chief six months into his stormy tenure, after he was lambasted by city commissioners who he accused of meddling in the police department and internal affairs investigations.

Miami City Manager Art Noriega said Monday that he suspended Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment. Noriega says the relationship between Acevedo and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly.

Noriega’s full statement is below:

“Today, I suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment, consistent with the City Charter.

“The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads – as well as with the community – has deteriorated beyond repair. Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization.

“It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD. Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will be appointed as interim chief as the City engages in the search for a permanent replacement.

“As this matter remains a personnel matter between employee and employer, I will have no further comment at this time.”

Art Acevedo was recruited by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and was sworn in in April. At two raucous meetings over the past month, commissioners attacked Acevedo and his leadership. The Associated Press was unable to reach Acevedo for a comment about his firing Monday night.