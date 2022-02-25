Former Papa Johns CEO rips Biden on small business at CPAC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Papa Johns founder and former CEO John Schnatter is scheduled to appear at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. He released a statement after participating on a panel focused on “cancel culture” Thursday. He criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the economy.

“You know, you take Reagan, you take Trump, they loved small business. You look at the Biden administration, I can’t think of anything they’ve done that doesn’t hurt that small business owner,” Schnatter stated. “When you’ve built something from nothing, you have your heart…you have empathy for what it takes to run a small business. And to see them do this to the small business owners infuriates me.”

Schnatter stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s in 2018. He blamed declining sales on football players protesting the treatment of black Americans during the national anthem and the NFL not doing more to stop them. The company’s stock slid 30 percent. Then he used the “n-word” during a conference call.

The company has been taking steps to distance itself from the man who was known as “Papa John.” Recently they have changed the name of the company. The pizza chain, which formerly used the possessive form of “Papa John’s” for its branding and marketing, will now be known as “Papa Johns” for all customer-facing purposes and written references going forward.

“Papa John’s was the American Dream. And we were the perfect first target,” Schnatter writes in the statement. “I had a Board of Directors that was really weak. Actually, I was behind enemy lines and didn’t know it. So you have the target aspect, and you have people around you who let this happen, and before you know it you have a disaster.”

Schnatter says that he is still a Papa Johns shareholder. He is currently involved in philanthropy and investing in tomorrow’s leaders.